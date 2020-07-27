Cave Creek restaurant given ultimatum during extended closures

Some businesses continue to navigate the changing guidelines about has to close and who can stay open. One of those is Harold's Corral in Cave Creek.

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Monday was supposed to be reopening day for gyms and bars across Arizona but Governor Doug Ducey extended closures with no date in sight. Some businesses continue to navigate the changing guidelines about who has to close and who can stay open. One of those is Harold's Corral in Cave Creek.

It's known as the original wild west saloon, serving the Cave Creek community for 85 years, initially as beer stand before Danny Piacuadio and his family turned the bar into a full service restaurant with dancing and past entertainment from the likes of Dick Van Dyke.

After Governor Ducey's June 29 executive order closing bars that primarily serve alcohol, Harold's took action like removing bar stools, canceling live music and requiring customers to order food to purchase alcohol.

But the State's liquor board contacted them and gave the bar the ultimatum of taking a 60 day summary suspension or volunteering closing down and going back to take out due to their series six liquor license.