Cause of death released in 34-year-old hiker found dead in north Phoenix

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was found dead on the evening of Aug. 4 in the Deem Hills Recreation Area.

PHOENIX — The death of a 34-year-old hiker in north Phoenix has been ruled accidental, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

Phoenix police said Jessica Christine Lindstrom was found dead on the evening of Aug. 4 in the Deem Hills Recreation Area near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway. She was last seen hiking in the area around 8:30 a.m.

The ME's report says Lindstrom died after hitting her head and neck with heat exposure being a contributing factor.

“The location where she was found is very remote, indiscreet, where it’s very difficult to find her," said Capt. Scott Douglas with the Phoenix Fire Department.

Douglas said preliminary information suggests Lindstrom was overcome by the heat while hiking.

“Unfortunately, Ms. Lindstrom was in town from Oregon, where it doesn’t get this hot. She went for a hike, and at this time, it’s a good reminder for all of us to look at how hot and dangerous these desert conditions can be," Douglas said.

