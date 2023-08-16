Caught on camera: Valley construction workers rescue truck driver trapped in truck after crash

Construction crews used equipment to take the door off the truck and pull the driver out.

PHOENIX — The video of a trapped truck driver being rescued by Valley construction workers after a rollover crash has gone viral on TikTok.

The crash happened near the US 60 and the I-10 on Friday.

Dylan Ludlam was behind the camera. He said his video had over 5 million views on TikTok.

The video shows construction crews running toward the dangerous crash without any hesitation, all to help the driver who was stuck.

"The second they saw it, you can see it in the video, they're running down the hill. You could just see a giant dust cloud in the road," Ludlam said.

Sky12 was overhead as the jack-knifed trailer sat on the road, all while frantic crews rushed into action.

Ludlam said the driver was lucky.

"He only had broken ribs and is in the hospital from what I heard and not a drop of blood during the actual accident so that's crazy lucky," Ludlam said.

12News reached out to the construction company to try and meet the heroes involved. Ludlam and the truck driver's son are hoping to do the same.

"They're asking how they can buy him a beer, so I think we might have to set up a GoFundMe for them and just see what happens. Honestly, I'm glad the video blew up because it gives the construction workers the recognition they deserve," said Ludlam.

