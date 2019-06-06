Two 11-year-old boys were blown over a wall while enjoying Memorial Day on a trampoline in Tempe.

The owner of the trampoline, Ryan Reynolds, said he’s had a trampoline for most of his life, but this is the first time one has blown over.

“Big lesson here, just tie down your trampoline. You never know what could happen,” he said.

Reynold’s son, Gavin, ran to his dad to get help for his friend, Rhode Hill, when the wind picked up just before noon on Monday.

“I remember making sure Rhode was OK and thinking in my head that I had to get up and get my dad.”

Rhode suffered a fractured elbow and a pelvis injury.

“I thought that I was going to die,” the young boy said.