Catching up with the distinct voice of Charlie Van Dyke | 12News turns 70

PHOENIX — Chances are, you’d never recognize Charlie Van Dyke if you saw him.

But if you heard him, you’d know his deep, distinct voice – especially if you’ve lived in the Valley for decades.

Van Dyke used to be the announcer for 12News for more than 20 years. He would do voice-overs for promos, teases and the openings of newscasts.

“I started with Channel 12 back in ‘82. And I came out from Boston in February, very cold, wore my heaviest overcoat, took it off and never put it back on,” Van Dyke laughed.

Back then, Kent Dana anchored the news, Bill Denney anchored sports, and Bill Austin was the weatherman.

“The thing that drew me to Channel 12 in the beginning, was even then, the station was so involved in the community," Van Dyke said. "Anchors and reporters going out to various events charity-wise, and Bill Austin would frequently do his weather from a nighttime charity event. And the station was just everywhere for the community.”

Some of Van Dyke’s favorite promos were a spin-off from the Geico commercials.

“The 12 News viewer is saying why they love the station. And then I'm in the background explaining what they really mean," he explained. "And so in the one that's my favorite, the woman in the kitchen is holding a little child, and the kid’s not supposed to know I'm there.

"But every time I talk, the kid would look around, and the mom, just looked straight ahead. And finally, at the very last take, he was being very good. And I said my line and the kid looked around again. And the producer said, ‘We're done. That's the way it's gonna be.’“

The commercials were so popular, people started to recognize Van Dyke’s voice.

“I was getting stopped in grocery stores. I mean, I was so recognized. And when you do what I do, you don't get recognized. People don't see your face. But by the time those ran, I mean, go to the grocery store, go to the dry cleaner- They're going, ‘Aren’t you that 12News guy?’" Van Dyke said. "It was everywhere.”

But Van Dyke didn’t start out in TV. He actually began his career in radio when he was just 14. He got his first big break in Dallas as a rock ’n’ roll disc jockey.

Over the years, he said, he went to a lot of parties and met celebrities like Ringo Starr, Olivia Newton-John, Sonny Bono, Elton John and Cher. He even filled in numerous times for the legendary Top 40 DJ Casey Kasem in the 1980s.

But coincidentally, it was also in Dallas, where Van Dyke got his start in TV.

“The sales department of the radio station wanted to do a spec spot for a TV station. And so I did the spot," Van Dyke said. "The sales guy took it over to the TV station, and the general manager, interesting fellow said, ‘Well, I sure don't like your station, but that spot’s pretty good. Would you like to do our announcements?’”

Van Dyke eventually became an announcer at 12News. He also hosted a morning show on KTAR and KFYI. And in 2005, he was inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

There is also a part of 12News’ legacy that lives on with Van Dyke. He and Bill Austin became good friends. After Austin passed away in 2010 from cancer, Van Dyke and his wife, Ingrid Haas, created a charity funded by the proceeds from Austin’s estate. They have been making donations since then, including the Bill Austin Memorial Scholarship at Arizona State University, and most recently, an ambulance was given to the Arizona Humane Society in Austin’s honor.

These days, Van Dyke still does voice-overs for TV stations across the country, like New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Diego and New Orleans. And he works out of the comforts of his own home.

When asked what makes it so fun, he said:

“The people, and sometimes the writing, some of the creative writing is fun to do, so interpreting. After you've worked with the producer long enough, you get used to how they write their stuff. And they get used to how you interpret. So sometimes they kind of write with you in mind, or they say they can hear you doing it when they write it.”

But if you’re wondering when Van Dyke is planning to retire, it likely won't be soon.

“When it stops being fun," he said, "and that doesn't look like it's anytime soon.”

