Catch a glimpse of NEOWISE comet on National Moon Day

PHOENIX — Just in time to celebrate Moon landing anniversary, stargazers can catch a comet this week

Monday is National Moon Day and marks the 51st anniversary since we first landed on the moon.

On July 20th, 1969, Apollo 11 touched down on the moon’s surface and commander Neil Armstrong became the first human to step on the moon’s surface just a few hours later July 21st.

Just in time for the occasion, another event in space is happening. Monday and all through the week, we have a chance to catch a glimpse of a comet named NEOWISE.

Dr. Patrick Young, an associate professor at ASU’s School of Earth and Space Exploration, says the comet makes up the leftovers from the formation of our solar system. So, when’s the best time to catch it?

“If you can get out a couple of hours after sunset and get yourself a clear horizon you should be able to see it,” Dr. Young said. He added that you’ll see it best sometime between 9 pm and 930 pm.

“Because the sky is getting dark at that point and the comet is relatively high above the horizon, say the width of a fist and a half or so.”

But if you haven’t caught it yet, there’s still a chance. Dr. Young said it should be visible over the next week or so.

“Tomorrow (Tuesday) it will be just a little bit higher in the sky and it’s going to continue moving past the Big Dipper getting higher as the nights go on.

But, Dr. Young said the comet will also be getting fainter through the week, so try and catch it as soon as you can. With the orbit it’s on now, it only comes through about every 6,000 years.