PHOENIX —

Cats have been known to get stuck in trees, but car engines? That's a whole other story.

An 11-month-old tabby named Rocky survived it and the entire ordeal was all caught on camera.

Last month, Rocky and three other kitties were being taken to an appointment at the Arizona Humane Society Sunnyslope location. The excitable Rocky escaped his carrier in the parking lot and bolted, taking cover in the first place he found --- a car's engine.

AHS's Emergency Animal Medical Technicians (EAMT) were quick to respond. Every minute counted. The temperature was a sweltering 110 degrees, according to the Humane Society.

When the hood was popped open rescuers could see Rocky panting and distressed. He couldn't be pulled through so they had to find another way to free the trapped feline.

EAMT Tami Murillo devised a plan. And with the help of AHS behavioral specialist Jason Davis, they were able to get a leash around him while they freed his paws. Murillo pulled the cat safely out of the engine after about an hour.

Rocky was taken to the Humane Society's trauma hospital and was treated for heat stress. A humane society spokesperson said his temperature was 106 degrees. Vet techs cooled him down and cleaned him up. He ended up a few scrapes but he's alright.

After nearly losing one of his nine lives, Rocky is ready for a new life. He is up for adoption at the Sunnyslope location, along with his bestie, a 6-month-old gray tabby, named Road.

