PHOENIX — A popular podcast has focused its most recent episode on a missing Phoenix man's case.

The latest episode of "The Vanished," a popular missing person podcast features the case of 53-year-old Mark Shearer, a Phoenix man who disappeared in September 2016.

Family and friends say when he went missing, they found an unfed cat and groceries on the counter at his house. His motorcycle was abandoned with the keys in the ignition several miles away.

“They found his motorcycle and it had been left in someone’s yard. At that point, we knew that something had happened to him,” said Mark's sister Robin Shearer.

Robin says her brother led a double life. At his house, friends found evidence of drug use. Robin says Mark had a set of friends she never knew.

“He was always smiley. Always trying to crack a joke here and there,” said Mark's friend Jeffrey Daggett.

Daggett wasn’t one of those friends but knew Mark for 40 years. He says his house was left behind in shambles, with his car trunk wide open. He says Mark had been searching for months for a misplaced envelope with $10,000.

All of it makes his family wonder if the secret part of Mark’s life may have killed him.

“Please come home. We miss you. We think about you every minute of the day,” Robin said through tears.

The mystery of Mark Shearer is now being heard worldwide and his family and friends hope it’ll lead to new information.

If you have any information about the disappearance of Mark Shearer, please contact the Phoenix Police Department.