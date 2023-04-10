Case of missing Valley man now a homicide investigation

Austen Mole, 25, was last seen alive in February. He was found dead at the end of March.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man who has been missing since February has been found dead. Police are now searching for the suspect who killed him.

Austen J. Mole, a 25-year-old also known as "Prince Azlynn," was last seen alive leaving his home near 19th Street and Camelback Road on Feb. 21, police said. The local musician and producer's body was found on March 31.

Mole's cell phone was found near 18th Street and Indian School Road, according to a flyer put out after his disappearance.

His death has been categorized as a "homicide" by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Phoenix Police Department said Friday afternoon that no suspects had been detained in relation to Mole's death. No further details about his death have been disclosed by police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.