PHOENIX - The case against a Scottsdale man who was arrested after being accused of beating and torturing a woman in a "BDSM style dungeon" inside his home has been dismissed, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

A spokesperson for MCAO said the motion to dismiss the entire case against 48-year-old Jason Smith was filed Monday without prejudice, meaning charges could be refiled in the future.

Smith was previously booked on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault. Court paperwork showed the victim reported to police that she was being held against her will and assaulted with a bullwhip, electric shock collar and other "torture devices" while living in his home.

Smith denied the allegations against him. His attorney, Chris Doran, told 12 News that the court paperwork did not reflect the victim’s statements accurately. He said they provided more text messages and victim statements to prosecutors.

Doran said his client's sex life had been sensationalized.