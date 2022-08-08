Carjacking reported outside Target in West Valley

Police say an individual sustained non-life-threatening injuries during Monday's incident.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEORIA, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible carjacking incident outside a Target in the West Valley.

The violent incident took place Monday morning in a parking lot near Northern and 91st avenues.

Peoria police said the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and gunshots may have been fired during the incident. Investigators are in the process of searching for the suspected carjacker.

This is a developing story and updates will be published as they become available.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12 News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.