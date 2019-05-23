A caretaker was arrested after court documents reveal he allegedly hit a 14-year-old at a group home in Mesa.

Anthony Kojo Adusei, 61, was booked into jail on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault on a minor.

According to court documents, Adusei was seen by two staff members at the Care & Dignity Group Home punching and kicking the 14-year-old, who has severe behavioral health issues.

Court documents show the victim suffered an abrasion above the right eye. Adusei was taken into custody at his home.

Court records show he initially denied hitting the victim and told police he extended his arm to prevent the 14-year-old from biting him.

He later changed his story and admitted to hitting the victim once, according to court documents.

