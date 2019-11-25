CAREFREE, Ariz. — (AP) The town of Carefree is planning to construct a Veterans memorial by next spring.

Carefree plans to unveil it at its Memorial Day tribute on May 25.

According to Phoenix radio station KTAR, the project was initiated by a group of veterans in the Carefree area.

It will serve as a place of remembrance and reflection for the community.

The memorial will be located inside of the downtown Carefree Desert Gardens.

The town has already donated land on the west side of the botanical gardens for the project.

