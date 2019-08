Arizona Cardinals defensive end Darius Philon was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Friday morning, according to Maricopa County jail records.

A police report obtained by TMZ says Philon threatened to shoot a dancer in the parking lot of a strip club in Phoenix back on May 17.

Philon signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Cardinals in the offseason after four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He will make his initial court appearance Saturday at 8 a.m.