MESA, Ariz. — A woman is in critical condition after a car-to-car shooting in Mesa on Monday night.

Police said a white SUV and a tan car were seen driving aggressively when they stopped on Rio Salado Parkway just west of Country Club Drive.

The person in the tan car then shot the two women in the white SUV, police said.

The woman in critical condition was shot three times, police said.

Another woman was shot once in the leg.

Police said they are not looking for any further suspects at this point. Everyone involved has either been detained or taken to the hospital.

Detectives have begun to investigate, but police said they won't have more information for a while.