Car theft suspect dead after being shot by Avondale police officer

The suspect was shot after a confrontation at a Walgreens in Goodyear on Sunday night, police said.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A car theft suspect is dead after being shot during a confrontation with Avondale police officers Sunday night, according to officials.

Officers followed the suspect, who had allegedly stolen the vehicle he was driving, to a Walgreens in the Estrella Mountain Ranch area of Goodyear, police said.

A confrontation led to the shooting, police added. According to authorities, the suspect was transported to the hospital where he later died.