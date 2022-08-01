Car collision involving light rail reported in Mesa

Police say two people were taken to the hospital following a collision involving the light rail near Main Street and Roosevelt Road.

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday for non-life-threatening injuries due to a car collision involving the light rail in Mesa.

The collision occurred on the light rail track near Main Street and Roosevelt Road and involved a silver Toyota passenger vehicle, Mesa police said.

The car's driver and passenger were transported to the hospital and police did not disclose details as to how the collision occurred. Officers happened to be recovering a stolen vehicle in this area when the collision took place, police said.

Traffic on Main Street's eastbound lanes may be restricted this afternoon due to the crash.

