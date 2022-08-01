Car collision involving light rail reported in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — Two people were taken to the hospital Monday for non-life-threatening injuries due to a car collision involving the light rail in Mesa.
The collision occurred on the light rail track near Main Street and Roosevelt Road and involved a silver Toyota passenger vehicle, Mesa police said.
The car's driver and passenger were transported to the hospital and police did not disclose details as to how the collision occurred. Officers happened to be recovering a stolen vehicle in this area when the collision took place, police said.
Traffic on Main Street's eastbound lanes may be restricted this afternoon due to the crash.
Driving Safety Tips:
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.
"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.
ADOT's suggestions include:
- Don’t speed or drive aggressively
- Never drive while under the influence of substances
- Avoid distractions while driving
- Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same
- When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over
- Stay extra aware in work zones
- Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous