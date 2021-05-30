Car rolls into oncoming traffic during crash on I-17 in Phoenix

Southbound lanes on I-17 have been reopened after a crash led one car to roll into oncoming traffic on Sunday afternoon, DPS said.

PHOENIX — The southbound lanes of I-17 have reopened since a crash involving multiple cars in Phoenix sent one vehicle onto oncoming traffic on the highway.

The first collision happened at the intersection of I-17 and Indian School Road and caused one of the two vehicles to roll over into southbound traffic, DPS said.

The crash included five vehicles. One vehicle caught fire, officials said.

An 18-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition. A man was also transported, but officials said that he is currently stable.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

*UPDATE* Three lanes are now open near the site. The right lane remains blocked.



Check your route before heading out with the AZ 511 and ADOT Alerts apps: https://t.co/18uQYLoqla#I17 #Phoenix #phxtraffic https://t.co/yMXSUaQ5Uf — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 30, 2021

