What to check on your car before hitting the road for Memorial Day Weekend

Experts believe auto travel is going to increase 52% from 2020. Here are some tips to make sure your vehicle is ready for your next road trip.

PHOENIX — Millions of people are set to hit the road for Memorial Day weekend.

In fact, experts believe auto travel is going to increase 52% from 2020. To ensure safety, here are some practical and important car maintenance reminders.

Avoid traffic if you can

Before heading out for your trip, AAA said the busiest times on the road will be the afternoon of May 27-28. So be sure to plan accordingly.

When in doubt ask a pro

“If it looks weird, sounds weird, smells weird, take it to a professional,” said James Garnand of Neighborhood Auto Repair Professionals in Phoenix.

All vehicle maintenance checks prevent small problems from turning into big ones on the open road. A pre-trip visit with your local repair shop is always a good idea.

Necessary checks for road trip planning

Check Oil

Check Fluids

Check Tire Pressure

Check Tires

Check Bands

Check Wiper Blades

Check Battery Strength

What to Bring

Paper Towels

Digital Tire Pressure Gauge

Umbrella

Water

Cell Phone Battery Charger with Option to Connect Jumper Cables (see video report for more)

If you're not sure, it's best not to try and fix yourself

“If you're going to look or touch something, tap it first, make sure it doesn’t seem hot. If it’s electrical, know what you’re doing before you start taking it apart,” Garnand said.

Garnand said that it's best to give a vehicle a test drive in advance to see if there are any potentially red flags to look for.

“Drive it hard, get it on the freeway,” Garnand said. “Drive it like you're going to be driving it. So, that you can experience what’s going on.”

Finally, make sure lights and blinkers are firing on all cylinders. This is not only for your safety, but your wallet. You are eligible for tickets if lights or blinkers or out.

