Car crashes into Phoenix restaurant, multiple injuries reported

Multiple people sustained injuries Wednesday afternoon after a car crashed into a Phoenix restaurant.

PHOENIX — A motorist crashed their car into a restaurant Wednesday near 32nd Street and McDowell Road, resulting in them getting transported to the hospital.

The Phoenix Fire Department said the driver had to be extricated from their car after it crashed into Sushi Sonora, a restaurant south of the intersection. Another individual had to be taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.

Authorities say two men inside the restaurant were also struck and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the crash is under investigation and impairment may have been a contributory factor.

