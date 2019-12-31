PHOENIX — A woman sustained life-threatening injuries after a truck she was riding in crashed off a road in the South Mountain Park and Preserve area.

On Tuesday morning around 4:30 a.m., authorities said officers responded to the area near Summit and East Buena Vista roads for a single-vehicle crash.

Officers found a truck that drove off the roadway and rolled off onto the South Mountain Park and Preserve area.

Authorities said the driver was not injured but a female passenger sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and officials said impairment does appear to be a factor at this time.

IN OTHER NEWS: Family displaced after Christmas tree fire in Peoria

ALSO: Petition for Desert Vista Basketball Coach to keep job takes off