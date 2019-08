PHOENIX - The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a Pawn Now at the corner of 7th Street and Baseline Road has non-life threatening injuries and no one else was hurt, police say.

The car crashed into the shop early Sunday morning and the driver was pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.

Phoenix police say they are investigating the incident and evaluating whether the driver was impaired.

Rich Prange/12 News

