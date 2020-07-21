Car crashes into Phoenix bus stop, killing one person and injuring two others

Three people were at the bus stop near 35th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue when a car crashed into it.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another person is in extremely critical condition after a car crashed into a bus stop where they were waiting, Phoenix police said.

The crash happened at 35th Avenue and Dunlap.

According to Phoenix PD Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, a vehicle was traveling south on 35th Avenue from Dunlap Avenue when it saw a vehicle pulling out of a private road driveway. The driver on 35th Avenue tried to avoid colliding with the other vehicle, lost control and crashed into the bus stop.

Three people were at the bus stop, a woman and two men. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was hospitalized in extremely critical condition.

The other man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and impairment doesn't appear to be a factor, according to police. The vehicle pulling out onto 35th Avenue has been located and that will also be a part of the investigation, police said. The driver was not injured.

Police said around 2 p.m. officer will be out at Dunlap and 35th Avenue for at least four hours and ask people to stay away from the area.