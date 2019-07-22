Phoenix Police said they plan to investigate a car crash over the weekend as a domestic violence case.

Sunday night around 9:15, they say a 21-year-old man crashed his car into a home in the area of 87th Avenue and Campbell Road with a 17-year-old girl and a one-year-old baby inside.

The impact was so strong, it sent the car flying in the air, hitting the home before landing upside down.

Investigators believe the two may have been fighting before the driver crashed the car.

All three people were seriously injured but are expected to survive.

Police said they will likely book the driver after he is discharged from the hospital.