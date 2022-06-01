Car crash in central Phoenix leaves woman dead

A 32-year-old woman involved in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries, police said.

PHOENIX — A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Phoenix Wednesday night, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 14, Phoenix police responded to a call of a crash involving two vehicles near 7th Avenue and Grant Street.

As officers arrived on scene, they found an injured woman, identified as 32-year-old Katherine Lee Adkins. She was transported to a nearby hospital but did not survive her injuries, police said.

Once detectives took over the investigation on scene, initial information revealed a truck driven by an unknown person with Adkins as a passenger was going south on 7th Avenue when it was hit by a sedan.

The impact reportedly caused the truck to rollover and eject Adkins. Authorities said the driver of the truck ran from the scene and was not located. The woman in the sedan drove off from the scene, but was later found west of the crash site. Police said impairment is believed to be a factor.

