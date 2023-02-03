Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

The fleeing vehicle eventually crashed in Tempe near Rio Salado Parkway and McClintock Drive.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10.

PCSO deputies tried using speed spikes to detain the fleeing vehicle but that strategy was unsuccessful.

The pursuit continued until the suspect's car crashed near McClintock Drive and Rio Salado Parkway, which is not far from Tempe Town Lake.

The wrecked vehicle was empty by the time deputies arrived at the crash site. One injured person was located outside of the car. All other occupants fled and PCSO has not yet located them.

