Canyon Winds reaches $75K settlement with state after 90-year-old dies in transport van

Mesa PD has submitted its case involving the driver of the transport van to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

MESA, Ariz — A Mesa assisted living facility has reached a settlement with Arizona's Department of Health Services after one of its residents died after being left in a van for 20 hours.

Canyon Winds has agreed to a $75,000 settlement. The facility has also agreed to waive its appeal rights for the next three years if it falls out of compliance and surrenders its license. In addition, if they surrender their license, they cannot apply for a new one for five years.

“The state health department negotiated a really strong settlement agreement," said Will Humble, a former ADHS director.

The settlement comes after the tragic death of 90-year-old Lawrence Bearse. The proud Marine and beloved grandpa had Alzheimer's and was living at Canyon Winds.

On July 21, a Canyon Winds employee drove Bearse to an off-site doctor's appointment. Upon their return, Bearse was forgotten in the van. He was left there for 20 hours until the following day when staff started looking for him. They located him in the van.

Dennis Wilenchik, an attorney for Canyon Winds, released the following statement to 12 News:

“After the tragic loss of the ninety-year-old resident, due to the carelessness by a staff member no longer with the organization, it is committed to do everything possible to make sure such an incident never happens again”, said Dennis I. Wilenchik, attorney for Canyon Winds.

A comprehensive independent review of all aspects of the operations at Canyon Winds Assisted Living and Memory Care was conducted by late and former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods. Considering the passing of Grant and the settlement with the Department of Health Services, the investigation was never completed but it is evident that the tragic loss of the resident was not the result of anything but complete negligence by a former employee and not due to any systemic problem, according to the Canyon Wind’s attorney.

Canyon Winds' citations

Following Bearse's death, the state conducted a survey of the Mesa facility. Investigators found several citations.

The state claims the driver did not have the minimum qualifications per the job description. In addition, he had no orientation prior to working at the facility.

Out of the six Canyon Winds employees sampled by ADHS, five of them did not have their qualifications, experience or skills verified when they were hired. In addition, several employees did not fill out reference check forms and didn't include all information that may have been relevant to their fitness to work in a residential care facility.

Canyon Winds had no master schedule for all staff including drivers. It also did not have a sign-in or sign-out log for facility transportation.

In Bearse's case, he wasn't accompanied by a caregiver or family member during transportation to his appointment despite his residency agreement requiring one.

One of the most egregious violations identified by ADHS states that an employee signed off claiming they provided Bearse his required medication on July 22 despite him being missing since the day before and having already passed away.

“That's a systemic, really bad systemic problem when you find people signing off on care sheets, saying they did something that they didn't do, in particular with medication. So that's a really bad deficiency," Humble said.

The state's survey also revealed that the transport van driver left Bearse inside the vehicle on July 21 then went home. The following morning, he returned for his shift and took that same van to the gas station with Bearse still inside.

Van driver facing charges

The driver of the transport van is facing negligent homicide charges, according to documents provided by Mesa PD. The case is now in the hands of the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

A lawyer representing Canyon Winds

But Humble says this is not the fault of one employee. He says it's a systemic issue and takes issue with Canyon Winds' attorney's statement putting the blame solely on the driver.

“That statement kind of pisses me off because it's not right to just blame one person, if that was allowed to happen. There weren't checks and balances in the system. There wasn't the accountability, there wasn't the documentation, and there wasn't the oversight that should have been in place," Humble said.

