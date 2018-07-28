The 100 Club of Arizona held a candlelight vigil honoring fallen Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tyler Edenhofer Monday night.

Gov. Doug Ducey and DPS Director Col. Frank Milstead shared remarks in honor of the fallen trooper. The 100 Club of Arizona said it was "fortunate" to have those two in attendance.

Edenhofer was killed in the line of duty late Wednesday, just a few months after graduating from the department's Advanced Trooper Program.

Edenhofer dad, Keith Welscher, said his son knew his job was dangerous, but the young trooper "wouldn't blink an eye about doing it all over again."

"He was an extraordinary person," Welscher said. "He was a break-the-mold kind of kid."

