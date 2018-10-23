PHOENIX - Your odds of winning the record $1.6 billion jackpot in this week's Mega Millions are about one in 302,000,000, which is similar to rolling a one on a dice, 11 times in a row.

Basically, your chances are awful. That is, unless you already know the numbers which some people believe a psychic can predict. "All the time," Lori Stevens said when asked if people actually come in wondering if she can give them the winning numbers.

"When am I gonna win the jackpot? What numbers should I choose? What are the numbers? The best way we can do it because it's a gambling game that's all about luck, is we just tell them what their lucky numbers are," Stevens says.

A simple explanation is what she gives to any customer who comes in asking for the winning numbers. "They are chosen by a machine, and we can't get inside of a machine because it doesn't have a mind," Stevens says.

The winning numbers will be chosen on Tuesday night.

