Campo Verde High School student, athlete dies following car accident

GILBERT, Ariz. — A Campo Verde High School student died over the weekend following a car accident near Salt River Canyon in Globe.

Jayson Murset, 16, was on his way to a weekend ski trip with his father and sister when shortly after 8:30 AM on Saturday, the vehicle struck black ice and Murset's father lost control of the vehicle.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the father crossed onto west bound lanes and was T-boned by another vehicle. Jayson’s brother, Bryson Murset, says the car hit the passenger side, where his little brother was sitting.

“He always wanted to uplift people and have fun, he never talked bad about people, he was very spiritual”, said Bryson. “I’ve had a few of his friends reach out saying that he would send them scriptures and uplifting advice and things like that, gosh, I was not like that when I was 16."

Bryson says his sister suffered a compound fractured femur, dislocated hip and broken pelvis that required surgery. His father has a bruised lung and suffered a concussion, which has affected his memory.

“He can’t process things very well right now, he can’t retain information but obviously that is one that he can retain, that his son is no longer with us”, said Bryson.

Jayson was an athlete, a member of the Campo Verde basketball team since freshman year, but he took this year off due to personal reasons, said his coach Mark Martinez.

“He was definitely someone that set the example,” Martinez added. “Well respected among his peers, he’s a competitor on the floor but just as nice off the floor, just embodied everything you hope a young man would possess.”

As the healing process begins, his family hopes Jayson’s death serves as a reminder to live life with kindness and show your loved ones you care.

“Life is so precious you just never know what’s going to happen, so hug your loved one tonight,” Bryson said.