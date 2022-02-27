Sports camp hosts Valley children whose parents are in prison

Kids who play in Prison Fellowship Sports camps are given free shoes, basketball coaching, food, a Bible and more.

MESA, Ariz. — Children whose parents are in prison deal with daily loss in many areas of life.

Over the weekend, a national non-profit is getting these Valley kids out on the court while brightening their days in between the darker ones.

And layered in between the sounds of bouncing balls and squeaky sneakers at the sports camp, is a lot of thanks, from parents like Denise Flores.

“It means a lot because my kids, they’re not able to be with their father right now," Flores said.

While Flores' twin boys' father is away, Angel Tree Sports Camps are stepping in.

"With them being able to come to an event like this that their father would teach them to play basketball and stuff like that, I’m appreciative for it," Flores said.

Joziah and Uriah Castaneda are twin brothers and are both learning about basketball at the youth camp.

“t’s good for the opportunity to learn different stuff," Uriah said.

“It’s been fun and interesting," Joziah said. "I really like the shooting part.”

The brothers are like hundreds of children in Mesa and Phoenix going through life with a parent behind bars, according to Karen Lopez, the director of church partnerships with the camp.

"Today is all about just pouring into the lives of these kids and trying to make a difference in their lives," Lopez said.

Lopez added the prison fellowship sports camps are happening all over the country, including the Valley. The moment families walk in, they're given free shoes, court time, food, a Bible and so much more.

“They are just at a place in life where it helps to have some extra support," Lopez said. "And once they know that we’re here and there’s no judgment, and we’re just here to support and love on their families, they’re so receptive so it’s just been really beautiful to see that.”

It's a sports camp with a lot of bonuses, and the Castaneda brothers agree the best part is learning a new game on the court together.

