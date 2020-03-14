PHOENIX — Parts of Camelback Mountain were closed until further by Phoenix Parks Department notice after a hiker was rescued after being trapped by a boulder Saturday.

The hiker was walking along the Cholla Trail of the mountain around 10:30 a.m. when he was pinned by a 300-pound boulder.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the hiker was trying to catch his balance on the boulder when it fell on top of him.

Crews called in a helicopter and used special tools to free the hiker.

Authorities say the hiker was visiting from out of state and was rushed to the hospital with severe injuries to his legs.

Echo Canyon and Cholla trails have been temporarily closed while crews make sure it's safe for hikers.

The parks department didn’t say when the mountain will be reopened.

