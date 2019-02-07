PHOENIX - In tapes released by the Phoenix Police Department Monday, callers are heard verbally abusing and threatening 911 operators and officers following the viral confrontation between officers and a Phoenix family following a shoplifting incident.

Multiple people wish death on operators and officers in the Phoenix Police Department.

One caller heard on the tape begins by telling the operator the officers in the department need better training and eventually ends the call by saying, "I hope there's a [expletive] bomb in your [expletive] office too. Bye."

WARNING: The following video uploaded by Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio contains extreme language. The video has not been redacted or edited other than our warning and courtesy.

This comes after an incident between officers and a black couple in Phoenix in May went viral and received national attention after the video was released in June.

The video shows a confrontation between officers and Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper, along with their two young children, who police say were shoplifting suspects.

The couple filed a $10 million notice of claim against the City of Phoenix.

Phoenix police say investigators are reviewing 1,800 phone calls made to operators after the incident to determine if there are any viable threats.

12 News obtained audio from the Phoenix Police Department containing a small sample of the calls that have been received by operators and we are in the process of reviewing those files.