Call to police leads to drug bust, arrests in Phoenix

Police arrested two people on numerous charges after the house they were in was shot at.

PHOENIX — A call to police about shots being fired at a house in Phoenix led to the callers being apprehended, authorities said.

On Nov. 30, the Phoenix Police Department received a call about gun shots being fired at a home near 15th and Grovers avenues.

When officers arrived they found bullets entered the home from outside but also that shots were fired by those inside the house, police said.

Using a search warrant, officers found 3,000 oxycodone M30 pills, almost $30,000, 340 grams of methamphetamine, a hand gun and a rifle inside of a vehicle in the driveway, officials said.

Police arrested two people from the home on numerous charges including narcotic drug sales, unlawfully discharging a firearm and the use of a weapon in a drug related offense.

Police are still investigating additional suspects.

