GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A California woman was arrested in Goodyear after security from a Goodwill store reported she was involved in a theft.

According to the police report, Cassandra Ann Perodi, 39, was approached by a police officer right outside of her vehicle, when she was asked for her ID, she told the officer it was inside her car and told him she also had heroin and paraphernalia on the front seat.

When Perodi opened the car, a piece of foil with burned residue, a glass pipe, a straw and lighter were at plain sight on the front seat, the report reads.

There was a bag with three small personal use quantities of a brown suspected brown powder heroine, suspected crystal methamphetamine and suspected cocaine in solid soap like form, according to the report.

Perodi told the officer she actively uses heroine and meth, but not cocaine, the report says.

As the officer check Perodi’s car, he found multiple new, in box high dollar electronics with Walmart receipts. The officer noted the method of payment used were visa gift cards and Walmart gift cards each in the amount of several hundred dollars, the police report reads.

The officer also found a note book allegedly used as ledgers.

According to the report, there were numerous pages containing handwritten series of credit and/or gift cards, some included the name of the store and some were missing the last four numbers. On other pages, there were four-digit numbers.

A USB credit card loading device and a laptop were also found in the car, as well as social security numbers and matching photo ID’s, the report reads.

Perodi told police during a later interview that the first 12 numbers of gift card was provided to her, she entered on a website called “Luhn Checker” an algorithm generates the last four digits until a valid number is completed, then she figured out the retailer it was for, she checked the amount on the retailer’s website for the available funds; then a friend generated a card she then used at the store, according to the report.

The report also says that Perodi told police the website now has an app that generates a bar code to scan during check out.

She admitted to police the products purchased by fraudulent means were later sold on Ebay and Amazon, or kept if she liked it, the report reads.

According to the police report, Perodi had been visiting in Arizona for five days.

Perodi faces several charges, including one count of possession of dangerous drugs, one count of narcotic drug possession for use, one count for possession of drug paraphernalia, one count for theft, one count for credit card theft and unlawful use scanning devise.

Her hearing date was set for Oct. 2 and has a bond of $2,700 was set.