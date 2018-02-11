Caitlyn Jenner was in Phoenix Friday to make a donation to a group that supports the LGBTQ community.

Jenner toured the Southwest Center and presented a check on behalf of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation to help transgender and gender non-conforming people in Arizona.

Southwest Center's Transgender Resource Navigation Service helps people get the health care they need. Some barriers people face can range from primary care to starting hormone therapy.

Jenner wanted to use her platform to help a community that was new to her only a few years ago.

"When I came out three years ago, I hadn't even met anyone who was trans," Jenner said. "I knew nothing about the community and the challenges of the community."

Jenner noted that trans people of color are more marginalized than other parts of the community.

The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation made a donation of $20,000 to Southwest Center.

“Southwest Center is honored to receive funding from the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation. We are excited for the opportunity to expand the TRANS program to provide inclusive, comprehensive care and support to members of Arizona’s transgender and gender non-conforming community,” says Rich Hybner, Acting Co-Executive Director and CFO in a news release.

“Never has it been so important to advocate for the transgender community, and to support them in reaching their goals and living healthy lives," Hybner said in the news release. "Our doors are open, and we are here for you."

GLSEN Phoenix and the Arizona Trans Youth & Parent Organization also received donations.