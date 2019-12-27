The Arizona Department of Transportation is restoring greenery along a newly opened freeway around the south side of metro Phoenix.

The department says more than 1,000 cacti, trees and other native plants removed from the path of the South Mountain freeway are being replanted along the 22-mile route.

The plants saved for landscaping include saguaro, ocotillo and barrel cactus and palo verde, mesquite and ironwood trees.

RELATED: Is it illegal in Arizona to decorate a saguaro cactus?

RELATED: New highway signs to welcome travelers to Arizona in 2020

ADOT's chief landscape architect, LeRoy Brady, says the agency retained saguaros of any size to avoid losing their decades of growth.

The department said replanting began in December.

New 'Welcome to Arizona' signs
01 / 06
Highway sign featuring the Grand Canyon
02 / 06
Highway sign featuring Saguaro National Park
03 / 06
Highway sign featuring the red rocks of Sedona
04 / 06
Highway sign featuring Horseshoe Bend
05 / 06
Highway sign featuring the San Francisco Peaks
06 / 06
Highway sign featuring Organ Pipe National Monument