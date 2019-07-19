MESA, Ariz. - Jim Boerner still can’t believe his days in his Mesa home might be numbered—after getting a notice from the Maricopa County Treasurer’s Office that his home would be auctioned off if he didn’t pay his back taxes by June 30.

“I’m in jeopardy of not only losing something that I paid cash for but having to use the rest of my savings to find somewhere else to live,” he said.

Boerner made a payment on June 13, but on June 20, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office auctioned off his home.

The county treasurer’s office said the sheriff’s office is to blame, but MCSO said it didn’t know Boerner made a payment.

The sheriff’s office is now asking the county attorney’s office if there is any legal way to reverse the sale.

“They’re fighting back and forth, and meanwhile, there’s a person whose life is in limbo,” Boerner said. “I don’t care whose fault it is. Solve the problem!”

A spokesperson for the county treasurer’s office said Treasurer Royce Flora is willing to pay $15,000 out of his own pocket to try and buy back the home for Boerner, asking Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone to front an additional $10,000.

“I’ve already had conversations with a few other groups, private and government entities to see what we can do as the sheriff’s office to see what we can do to help facilitate the needs of this individual,” Penzone said.

Meanwhile, State Rep. Bob Thorpe is working on a long-term solution to prevent something like this from happening again. Thorpe said he believes mobile homeowners should have the same amount of time as traditional homeowners to pay delinquent taxes.

“We want them to be treated with the same type of deference as a person with a traditional home,” he said.

Though the community has rallied around Boerner, offering money to help pay for the home, it’s not that simple. We’re told the buyer does not want to sell the mobile home back.

12 News spoke briefly with the man who bought the mobile home earlier this week, who said he has raised the asking price because of the media attention.

We’ve tried contacting him again to find out what he would be willing to sell the home back for, but so far, he has not returned our calls.

"I want to stay in my home, I mean, it's my home!" Boerner said.