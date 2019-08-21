GILBERT, Ariz. — It was the first day of school, Jennifer Jentzsch"s 8-year-old son went to the bus stop, but the bus never arrived. The same day he would be dropped off at the wrong spot. The issue would not be the only problem.

"There are always hiccups on the first few days of school but this year has been especially trying." Jennifer Jentzsch said

Her son goes to Boulder Creek Elementary (the one in Gilbert, not in Phoenix) and said this year the Gilbert Public school district is having issues with overcrowded buses and bus routes.

“On Friday there was not enough seats on the bus, so he was taken off the bus and put another bus,” Jentzsch said.

Her son would show up to her home almost an hour late, after being put on an overflow bus. While her son did make it home safely, the delay creating worry.

“When it takes 10-15 minutes to locate them and you are on hold," Jentzsch said, "You know your mommy's heart goes to a dark place and of course you think the worst things.“

In a statement, Gilbert public schools said they are using some buses for routes that had higher than expected need.

"Gilbert Public Schools takes the safe and timely transportation of students to and from school very seriously. We recognize that there have been issues regarding transportation at the beginning of this school year and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to our students and families. Following a review of the Transportation Department last year several recommended processes and procedures should have been implemented over the summer and were not."

This year the district hired a consultant to help address bus route problems. He since has taken over as the interim director of transportation.

The statement continues:

Along with many other districts in Arizona, we are also experiencing a bus driver shortage which contributed to some routes running late at the beginning of the year. Currently, 94% of buses are running on time every day, with the balance running no more than 15 minutes behind. Overflow buses are being used on some routes where the anticipated need has been exceeded. This is standard practice at the beginning of the school year to ensure that all students are transported safely. All remaining route issues are expected to resolve within the next week.

School districts across the valley are experiencing shortages when it comes to bus drivers. Of those who responded, here is what they said:

Laveen Elementary school district: Fully staffed

Deer Valley Unified School District: Fully staffed to cover bus routes but "many more drivers" needed for extracurricular activities and athletics.

Gilbert Public School District: 15 drivers short

Paradise Valley Unified School District: 16 open positions, interested applicants can look at http://jobs.pvschools.net/.

Peoria Unified School District: More than 20 openings

Cartwright School District: not fully staffed, but a raise was approved for drivers.

Dysart: 36 bus driver openings (soon to have 17 after some going through the training process).

Higley Unified School district: fully staffed