Businesses evacuated after large gas leak in Glendale

All traffic in the area of 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road has been shutdown due to the gas leak.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Fire crews are working to secure a large gas line that is actively leaking in Glendale Wednesday morning.

The Glendale Fire Department said all businesses in the area of North 59th Avenue and West Thunderbird Road are being evacuated.

Fire officials are working with Southwest Gas to determine which areas are affected. All traffic in the area has been shut down as well, authorities said.

Glendale FD said Southwest Gas and hazmat teams are coming up with a plan to secure the leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

