Adult motorcyclist dead after collision with Valley Metro Bus

Authorities have closed the intersection of Cheryl Drive and North Metro Parkway West near the closed Metrocenter Mall.

PHOENIX — An adult motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a collision with a Valley Metro Bus Sunday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers were called to the scene near the closed Metrocenter Mall at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, the department said. They arrived at the intersection of Cheryl Drive and North Metro Parkway West where the collision happened.

Police located the motorcyclist with serious injuries, officers said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said that no passengers were on the bus at the time of the collision and the bus driver did not have any injuries.

Authorities have closed the intersection while the scene is investigated. There is no estimated reopening time.

Latest Arizona News