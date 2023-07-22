Bus hits Best Buy in Tempe following medical emergency

Police said the incident happened at the Tempe Marketplace, near Rio Salado Parkway and McClinton Drive.

TEMPE, Ariz. — A Best Buy store in Tempe was damaged after a bus collided with it Saturday afternoon, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at the Tempe Marketplace, near Rio Salado Parkway and McClinton Drive, just before 3 p.m.

The driver of the bus had a medical emergency, according to police. The individual has been taken to the hospital for a "non-life-threatening medical evaluation."

Police said the passengers on the bus suffered minor injuries; none were taken to the hospital.

The building has "significant property damage" following the crash, police said.

We are working a collision involving a Valley Metro Bus @ Tempe Marketplace on the west side of Best Buy. The driver was transported for non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries reported.



