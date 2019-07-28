MESA, Ariz. - At the end of the year, Mesa Public Schools needed about 80 school bus drivers and the district has only been able to hire about 30 over summer break.

”We’ve been recruiting all summer," said Scott Thompson, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services for Mesa Public Schools. “We’re still way short.”

School bus drivers are on the decline. It’s a growing problem that has Thompson asking the community for help.

They increased drivers’ pay by $1.50 this year, but they’re still only making slightly above minimum wage. Thompson says they're having a hard time keeping up, because of the minimum wage increases. Come January, that will increase to $12 per hour.

Other challenges they’re up against?

“It’s a combination of things," Thompson said. "A lot of people don’t realize that it can be a really rewarding job... it is hard. It is a difficult job as far as, you’ve got technical training, you’re out there driving kids.”

But it’s a job that comes with some incentives.

“A lot of our drivers love what they do," he said. "Flexible hours and the chance to impact kids.”

Right now, he says they’re anxiously waiting to train up more drivers.

“We’ll take them whenever they’ll come to us," he said. "I don’t know that I could have somebody fully ready for the first day of school right now, but shortly after...and it would make a big difference.”

In the meantime, they’re changing school hours. Mesa Public Schools is shifting the times by up to 10 to 15 minutes so they can continue to operate without as many drivers as they’ve needed in the past.

“We’re kind of left with no more options,” Thompson said..