GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video is from the original story on July 9.

Charges were filed against a day care bus driver accused of leaving a teen with autism on a bus in Goodyear.

Diana Salgado-Gutierrez, 36, is facing child abuse and endangerment charges.

Last month, Goodyear police responded to Precious Home Services, a day care for children with disabilities, near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street.

Investigators said a 16-year-old, who is non-verbal, was found on an empty bus. The teen was reportedly on the bus for about three hours before he was found.

RELATED: 'We apologize to the mom': Day care owner says workers fired after teen with autism left on bus for hours

According to investigators, the bus picked up several students and took them to school around 9 a.m. that day. Salgado-Gutierrez then parked the bus and left.

Investigators say Salgago-Gutierrez didn't follow the exit procedures, which include checking each row on the bus for passengers.

The teen was found by his mother and facility staff. He was taken to the hospital for heat-related issues. The temperature in Goodyear that day reached 107 degrees.