It’s a special first day of school for a 9-year-old burn survivor. Isabella McCune made her back way to Boulder Creek Elementary school for the first time in more than a year.

“It took a while, but now it’s here and I’m excited,” Isabella said.

She doesn’t take her first day of fifth grade for granted.

Isabella suffered third-degree burns to more than 65% of her body after a fire pit explosion back on March 17, 2018. She remained at the Arizona Burn Center for nine long months as she fought to recover and deal with unexpected complications.

“It was tough,” isabella said. “It felt like a million years."

Just one year ago, Isabella was in a state of isolation, with no visitors allowed a little contact with hospital staff. 12 News was among the first visitors to see her again after doctors cleared her for visitors, but she continued to go through numerous surgeries.

Friends and family, though, supported her—like the one and only Taylor Swift who paid her a visit after a social media campaign led by 12 News helped Isabella meet her favorite pop singer.

Since leaving the hospital last December, Isabella’s gone back to visit other burn survivors, sharing her story and messages of hope.

“Now I realize that it all at some point, even if it takes like nine months or three months or two weeks even, it’ll all end at some point, so you just have to keep thinking, you just have to keep staying strong and just go a day at a time,” Isabella said.

She tells others to just stay strong.

“Don’t’ really think about what could happen. Think about what is happening, so worry about what’s happening right now, so you don’t get any more stress to worry about things in the future," she said.

Isabella’s focus now is making it through fifth grade. Her mom says she is still going through physical therapy and isn’t fully recovered. She still has more surgeries in the future.

