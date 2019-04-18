PHOENIX — A suspect is dead after running from police on Interstate 10 near 51st Avenue Wednesday night, police said.

According to authorities, police had a report of a stolen car earlier in the day. Around 8 p.m., officers received a report of a robbery at a convenience store near 31st Avenue and McDowell, police said.

Officials said, as officers arrived at the store, they found the alleged stolen vehicle leaving, and a small pursuit ensued. The suspects then hit a vehicle near 43rd Avenue and McDowell, authorities said.

The suspects proceeded to drive down to the I-10 and went westbound on the freeway and exited on 51st Avenue, police said. According to police, the suspect vehicle then proceeded north on 51st Avenue and collided with a sign at a Chevron.

Police said both the driver and passenger ran; the driver was taken into custody a short distance away from the vehicle. Officials said the passenger ran towards I-10, running over a canal near the freeway. Authorities said that was the last time police saw him.

Officials said the passenger then ran onto I-10 where a vehicle driving westbound struck and killed the suspect.

This story is developing as the investigation into the incident continues.