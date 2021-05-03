Burglary suspect hospitalized after police shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale Police said a man was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries after an officer-involved shooting during a burglary.
According to authorities, officers responded to a burglary in progress near 59th and Northern avenues when the police shooting happened.
No officers were injured.
Police ask the public to stay away from the area. No more information has been released at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.