TEMPE, Ariz. - A Tempe man says his gun discharging inside his apartment Friday evening was an accident, according to court documents. The bullet nearly hit a neighbor.

Saevon Clark was arrested for unlawful discharge of a firearm, three counts of endangerment, aggravated assault, misconduct involving a weapon, criminal damage and reckless handling of a weapon.

This came after Clark says he was in the master bedroom of his apartment, belonging to his roommate, with his girlfriend when he went to pick up his gun off the bed. When Clark picked up the gun, he says his finger slipped and the gun fired one round through a wall.

The bullet went through the next door apartment. Inside that apartment, there were three people.

One victim was in the shower of his master bedroom when the bullet came through the shower wall, just a foot away from his body, he said.

The victim in the shower had fiberglass scrape his chest and neck area and left arm.

The two other victims in the apartment ran to check on the man in the shower. All were very distraught because the bullet was so close to hitting him.

Clark said he saw that the bullet went through the wall, but didn't go check on his neighbors. He stayed in his apartment until maintenance contacted him about the gunshot.

Clark then took his gun and put it inside the glove box of his Dodge Dart.

A search warrant was used on Clark's apartment and his vehicle. Police found the .40 caliber Smith and Wesson handgun in the glove box and found a shell casing in the apartment. The bullet was found in the neighboring apartment, lodged between the main mirror and the medicine cabinet.

Clark was booked into the Tempe City Jail.

