BUCKEYE, Ariz. - A Buckeye woman was arrested Wednesday night and is now facing felony DUI charges after driving a car full of trick-or-treaters off the road into a ditch, Buckeye PD says. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Buckeye police volunteers came across an SUV in a ditch near Miller and Baseline Roads around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. Officers responded to the scene.

The driver of the SUV, 41-year-old Veronica Lee King, showed signs of DUI including bloodshot, watery eyes, swaying, slurred speech as well as an odor of alcohol, according to Buckeye PD.

King also had six children in the vehicle, five of whom were under 10 years old.

Officers found a fifth of whiskey in King’s purse after taking her into custody. Breath tests found King had a blood alcohol level of 0.165, more than twice the legal limit.

King was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated DUI, a class 5 felony and one count of having an open container.

The relationship between King and all of the children is unknown at this time, but Buckeye PD did contact the Arizona Department of Child Safety regarding the incident.

Buckeye PD

Buckeye PD