Buckeye teen born with rare, severe epilepsy gets wish granted

His movement is limited, but he loves to swim in the pool.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye teen born with a rare and severe form of epilepsy got a life-changing donation from Make-A-Wish Arizona.

At 18 years old, Stacey Sprock's son Kameryn has endured much more than most kids his age.

"He was born with hydrocephalus, which in old fashion terms they called it water on the brain. He was also born with cerebral palsy,” she said. "At the age of 3, he developed seizures."

While Kameryn’s movement is limited, getting in the pool is something he has always enjoyed, but it hasn’t been easy.

"Lifting up 100 pounds straight out of the water isn't the easiest thing to do," she said.

But now, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation, Kameryn will be able to get in the pool every day, with his very own pool lift.

"This is a portable lift from S.R. Smith. It's a brand-new unit,” said William Parr from Monster Pool Company. “It helps people with disabilities be able to get in and out of the pool safely."

“Now we just take the chair and we go straight to the pool lift, put him in that –controller,” Kameryn’s mom said. “We swing him out into the water, it does all the work.”

The life-changing wish granted is a huge weight off his mom's shoulders.

"No fear of dropping him in the water," she said. "I think we've just opened up a whole new world for him to explore and maybe even learn to swim on his own."

The special gift will give Kameryn some freedom as he transitions out of high school and into being an adult.

"Now he gets to move his arms and his feet, legs – all of that is getting muscle movement in the water. I'm just so excited," said Sprock. "We'll probably be living in that pool this summer."

Kameryn and his family couldn't be more thankful.

"Thank you times 100 to everybody who was involved," she said.

Make-A-Wish Foundation gives children with critical illness renewed strength through granting wishes. If you'd like to help make a child's wish come true, go to arizona.wish.org.